How much life insurance is considered enough?
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 03/05/2017 - 12:08am
Bobby Conville
If something were to happen to you, would your family have enough life insurance to continue living the way they do today? Experts say many families need 70-90 percent of their current gross income if something were to happen to the breadwinner. It’s not a fun topic, but one that is very important and can help your family in a time of need:
Check your life insurance needs as your financial situation changes. Examples include:
• Family grows
• Education funding
• Career advancement
• Salary increases
• Change in mortgage expenses
What you need to consider
