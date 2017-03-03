  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Vehicle plows into pharmacy

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/03/2017 - 12:27pm
Three people were transported to Northern Louisiana Medical Center with minor injuries Thursday afternoon after this 2016 Toyota Camry, driving by Prashanta Ganapathy, 25, of Ruston, turned out of the right-hand lane of North Trenton Street onto Mississippi Avenue into the path of a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Shonta Albritton, 39, of Grambling. Police said when Ganapathy said the other vehicle, he accelerated and turned the steering wheel all the way to left, hitting the Suburban and spinning into the window of Waltz Pharmacy.

