› Home ›
Grambling approves vendor permit
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/03/2017 - 12:25pm
in
Derek J. Amaya
Itinerant vendors looking to bring their business through the city of Grambling will have to give a 60-day notice, bring a signed sales tax form from the Lincoln Parish Sales and Use Tax Commission and pay a $200 fee for non-designated special event permit.
Grambling’s City Council unanimously approved an ordinance Thursday that allows the city to issue permits and regulations to any person who engages in a temporary or transient business in the city limits.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos