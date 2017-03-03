› Home ›
Historic designation
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/03/2017 - 12:22pm
Downtown Ruston gets National Register classification
Nancy Bergeron
The majority of downtown Ruston is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Mayor Ronny Walker and city Economic Development Administrator Kristi Lumpkin made the announcement Thursday at the Dixie Center for the Arts, one of four structures in the new district that was already individually listed on the register.
Walker praised the district designation saying it not only recognizes the historic significance of property within the district, but also allows owners of income-producing property in the district to apply for federal rehabilitation tax credits.
