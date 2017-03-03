  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

GSU Class of ’67 sets reunion

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/03/2017 - 12:05pm
in

Grambling State University’s Class of 1967 will hold its 50th anniversary reunion May 11-12. Class members who wish to participate should call Carolyn Collier at (318) 274-6265 or 274-2177 or emailing her at collierc@gram.edu with “Class of 1967” in the subject line. Registration deadline is March 17. Additional information is available at www.gram.edu

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share