› Home ›
GSU Class of ’67 sets reunion
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/03/2017 - 12:05pm
in
Grambling State University’s Class of 1967 will hold its 50th anniversary reunion May 11-12. Class members who wish to participate should call Carolyn Collier at (318) 274-6265 or 274-2177 or emailing her at collierc@gram.edu with “Class of 1967” in the subject line. Registration deadline is March 17. Additional information is available at www.gram.edu
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos