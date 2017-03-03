  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
NCLAC looks forward to upcoming events

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/03/2017 - 12:02pm
The next film in the Southern Circuit film series is “Some Beasts” with director Cameron Bruce Nelson. The film will be shown at 7 p.m. March 23 at the Dixie Center for the Arts. Tickets are available for $5 general admission and $3 students at the Dixie Center box office as well as at nclac.org.

There are three big events coming up in the next few weeks at the Dixie Center. Let’s look at two of these today: Some Beasts on March 23, and Lawrence Gibbs and the Little Big Band on March 17.

