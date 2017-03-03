› Home ›
NCLAC looks forward to upcoming events
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/03/2017 - 12:02pm
There are three big events coming up in the next few weeks at the Dixie Center. Let’s look at two of these today: Some Beasts on March 23, and Lawrence Gibbs and the Little Big Band on March 17.
