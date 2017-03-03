› Home ›
Getting to know your community
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/03/2017 - 11:55am
in
Heather Small Hawley
“No one is useless in this world who lightens the burdens of another.”
— Charles Dickens
As I am sure some of you have heard, our current project at the Leader is a special section titled “Quality City: A Service Community.”
It will entail stories about local law enforcement and nonprofit agencies from around the parish.
Personally, I have been assigned some of the more charitable organizations and I have enjoyed being able to get a closer look at some of these nonprofits that so benefit our community.
