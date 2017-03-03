› Home ›
Parish students show creative talents
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/03/2017 - 11:50am
Rick Hohlt
The lobby of the Origin Bank Financial Center on Trenton St. is filled with art work from local students as part of the 11th Annual Earvin Ryland Youth Art Festival presented by the Kiwanis Club of Ruston.
Each piece tells its own story and shows the dedication of each young artist.
For 11 years the Kiwanis Club of Ruston has put on this art festival in the hopes of showing the talent of the young people in our parish.
This year was no exception.
