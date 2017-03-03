  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Techsters set for C-USA showdown at USM

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/03/2017 - 11:35am
in
Leader Sports Service

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — It’s been two months since Louisiana Tech defeated Southern Miss in Ruston to open the Conference USA season.

Sixteen games later the two league rivals will square off in the final regular season game of the year with a first round bye in the upcoming Conference USA Tournament on the line at 6 p.m. today at Reed Green Coliseum.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share