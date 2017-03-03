› Home ›
Techsters set for C-USA showdown at USM
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/03/2017 - 11:35am
Leader Sports Service
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — It’s been two months since Louisiana Tech defeated Southern Miss in Ruston to open the Conference USA season.
Sixteen games later the two league rivals will square off in the final regular season game of the year with a first round bye in the upcoming Conference USA Tournament on the line at 6 p.m. today at Reed Green Coliseum.
