Panthers reach semifinals; Tigers play tonight
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/03/2017 - 11:32am
Leader Sports Service
Tylan Dean (above) led the way with 23 points while adding seven rebounds, four assists and a blocked shot Thursday as second-seeded Lincoln Preparatory School reached the boys Class 1A basketball semifinals ith a 79-68 win over North Central High School at the LPS Gym. Kae Williams added 22 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and two steals while Chanse Robinson chipped in with 18 points, 10 boards, three assists and one steal.
