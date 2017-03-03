› Home ›
G-Men cruise past Alabama State
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/03/2017 - 11:31am
in
GRAMBLING (AP) — Avery Ugba and Remond Brown each scored 21 points and Grambling State beat Alabama State 82-69 on Thursday night to keep pace with Jackson State and Prairie View A&M in the Southwestern Athletic Conference standings.
The Tigers (14-16, 9-8) are tied with Jackson State and Prairie View for fourth with one game remaining, with the top-four seeds earning first-round home games in the conference tournament.
Ervin Mitchell added 19 points for Grambling, which shot 55.8 percent from the field and 60 percent from long range.
