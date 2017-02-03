› Home ›
Ward steps down at Union Parish jail
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/02/2017 - 12:30pm
By Mark Rainwater, The Gazette Editor
Saying he is “a man of honesty, and some things just aren’t honest,” Jerry Ward confirmed Tuesday he is resigning as warden at the Union Parish Detention Center.
Ward said he left a letter addressed to Lanny Parker, chairman of the Union Parish Detention Center Commission, at the office of the Union Parish Police Jury on Monday.
Asked if he wanted to elaborate on his “honesty” statement, Ward said, “Not to the extent that I would read about them in the newspaper.”
Top-ranking employees at the detention center said Monday that Ward told them he was stepping down.
