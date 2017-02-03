› Home ›
City to break ground for road projects
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/02/2017 - 12:25pm
in
Nancy Bergeron
City officials will take shovels in hand on Monday and again on Thursday to break ground for two transportation projects that eventually will help connect northeast Ruston to southeast Ruston.
Ground will be broken Monday for the extension of the north service road from Highway 33 to Rough Edge Road. Thursday’s groundbreaking is for the Martin Luther King Drive extension. Both ceremonies begin at 10 a.m.
The 2.6-mile service road extension “will be the first leg of what we hope is an interchange at Rough Edge Road,” Mayor Ronny Walker said.
