Cougars harvest 8-4 win over Farmers
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/02/2017 - 12:13pm
in
Leader Sports Service
Union Parish High School scored three runs in the seventh inning, but Cedar Creek still won 8-4 on Tuesday.
The Farmers’ big inning was driven by a fielder’s choice and a error.
Union took an early lead in the second inning. Union scored one run on a stolen base in the second inning.
Cedar Creek took the lead for good with six runs in the fourth inning. In the fourth there was an error, scoring one run, Griff Granger hit a sacrifice fly to drive in a run, Brooks Auger doubled, driving in two, Alex Puckett doubled, driving in one run, and Jace Moss singled, driving in two runs.
