Tech golf ties for 11th place

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/02/2017 - 12:11pm
Leader Sports Service

LAFAYETTE — The Louisiana Tech Golf team closed out the annual UL-Lafayette Classics tournament Tuesday afternoon as the Bulldogs finished tied for 11th at Oakbourne Country Club in Lafayette.

Tech shot a three-round total of 911 (302, 302, 307), while Kent State took home the title this year with an impressive team score of 843 over the course of two days.

