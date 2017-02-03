› Home ›
Panthers to host playoff game
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/02/2017 - 12:10pm
Kae Williams (with ball) and the No. 2 seeded Lincoln Preparatory School Panthers will play host to 10th-seeded North Central High School out of Lebeau in Class 1A boys prep basketball quarterfinals action at 6:30 p.m. today at the Frederick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling.
