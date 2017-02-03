  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Kyle Williams set for return to Bills

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/02/2017 - 12:06pm
in
O.K. Davis
Williams.jpg

Don’t process those retirement papers just yet for Kyle Williams.

The former Ruston High and LSU defensive lineman will suit up for a 12th season for the Buffalo Bills, the only NFL team he’s played for since being a fifth-round draftee in 2006.

Williams is excited about suiting up after talking with new Head Coach Sean McDermott.

“He and I have had some extensive conversations,” Williams said. “I’ve spoken with (defensive coordinator) (Leslie) Frazier and (defensive line) coach (Mike) Waufle and they came to me and said they definitely want me back.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share