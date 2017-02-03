› Home ›
Kyle Williams set for return to Bills
Don’t process those retirement papers just yet for Kyle Williams.
The former Ruston High and LSU defensive lineman will suit up for a 12th season for the Buffalo Bills, the only NFL team he’s played for since being a fifth-round draftee in 2006.
Williams is excited about suiting up after talking with new Head Coach Sean McDermott.
“He and I have had some extensive conversations,” Williams said. “I’ve spoken with (defensive coordinator) (Leslie) Frazier and (defensive line) coach (Mike) Waufle and they came to me and said they definitely want me back.
