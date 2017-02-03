› Home ›
Hogs hammer ’Dogs with homers
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/02/2017 - 12:02pm
Arkansas blasts five out of the park to rally from 10-1 deficit
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech fell for the first time on Wednesday afternoon, as No. 20 Arkansas came from behind to defeat the Bulldogs 13-10 at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.
Tyler Follis made his first career start and went four innings, striking out three and give up two earned runs. Six Louisiana Tech pitchers saw action in the game.
Louisiana Tech put up ten runs in the first two innings as the Bulldogs got big blows from Lunceford, Ullrich and Diaz.
The three combined for seven RBIs over the first three innings.
