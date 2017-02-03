  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Hogs hammer ’Dogs with homers

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/02/2017 - 12:02pm
in
Arkansas blasts five out of the park to rally from 10-1 deficit
Leader Sports Service
030217 Tech Follis C.jpg
Photo by KENNY ROBINSON - Louisiana Tech pitcher Tyler Follis, right, beats an Arkansas batter to first base for the putout Wednesday afternoon during the Bulldogs’ 13-10 loss to the Razorbacks.

Louisiana Tech fell for the first time on Wednesday afternoon, as No. 20 Arkansas came from behind to defeat the Bulldogs 13-10 at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.

Tyler Follis made his first career start and went four innings, striking out three and give up two earned runs. Six Louisiana Tech pitchers saw action in the game.

Louisiana Tech put up ten runs in the first two innings as the Bulldogs got big blows from Lunceford, Ullrich and Diaz.

The three combined for seven RBIs over the first three innings.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share