Gallot visits D.C.
Wed, 03/01/2017 - 12:13pm
Heather Small Hawley
It’s no small thing to be invited to speak with the president of the United States.
Rick Gallot, Grambling State University president, said he was encouraged by Monday’s meeting and saw a government interested in a meaningful partnership with Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
Gallot met with President Donald Trump during an event in Washington, D. C. , attended by representatives of a majority of the country’s HBCUs.
