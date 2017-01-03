  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech alumna wins Peach poster contest

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/01/2017 - 12:07pm
Almira Bradford inspires with ‘Woodstock’ design
Heather Small Hawley
While Peach Festival may still be months away, the staff at the Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce is getting prepared now.

They recently announced the winner of this year’s Peach poster — Almira Bradford, a Louisiana Tech University graduate.

Bradford said her winning was a complete surprise.

“I really didn’t expect that,” she said, adding that she knew the race was close.

Her idea for the poster — which is brightly-colored and in the theme of ‘Give Peach a Chance” — came from an unlikely place.

