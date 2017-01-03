› Home ›
Appalachian Craft Fair to be held at Grace United Methodist
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/01/2017 - 12:00pm
in
Leader News Service
Ruston is one of the few selected stops for a traveling Appalachian Craft Fair from Red Bird Mission of Beverly, Kentucky.
Grace United Methodist Church will serve as the host center for this unique opportunity for all local residents to enjoy the handiwork of mountain artists and craftsmen, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 11 in the Grace Christian Life Center, located at 3401 N. Trenton St.
The public is invited.
Since the early 1960’s, Red Bird Mission Crafts has been providing economic opportunities for local artisans in the Appalachian mountains of Southeast Kentucky.
