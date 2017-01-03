› Home ›
Reader thanks community for help
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/01/2017 - 11:50am
A huge thank you to the entire community of Ruston for coming out to purchase cupcakes to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on Valentines Day.
Your generosity means the world to these kids and their parents fighting this battle against childhood cancer.
Much gratitude to Walmart for their support in all areas of this endeavor.
Thanks to the bakery for donating our containers and thanks to the management for allowing us to share your space on one of your busiest days.
The Kupcake Krewe did an outstanding job as usual. Thanks to each of you.
Susie Polk
