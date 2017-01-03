› Home ›
Legislature, take a lesson from RFD
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/01/2017 - 11:48am
in
Nancy Bergeron
The Louisiana Legislature might do well to take a lesson from the Ruston Fire Department.
The department has figured out how to hold the line on its $4.6 million budget, save money and provide the city residents the professional level of emergency response they deserve.
About a year ago, Fire Chief Chris Womack decided to try to trim the department’s historically high overtime budget by hiring firefighters who work for other departments to work part-time for RFD on their days off.
The department now has 14 part-timers who do 24-hour shifts as needed.
