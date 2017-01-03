› Home ›
The rebirth of local culture
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/01/2017 - 11:43am
in
Rick Hohlt
Once upon a time, “culture” was thought to limited to classical music performances, the paintings of the Old Masters and gatherings in the parlor for poetry readings.
Not any more.
“It’s anything from art shows to art classes to concerts to comedians to festivals,” Haley Perot, Ruston’s Main Street director and community coordinator said.
