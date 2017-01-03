  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
The rebirth of local culture

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/01/2017 - 11:43am
Rick Hohlt

Once upon a time, “culture” was thought to limited to classical music performances, the paintings of the Old Masters and gatherings in the parlor for poetry readings.

Not any more.

“It’s anything from art shows to art classes to concerts to comedians to festivals,” Haley Perot, Ruston’s Main Street director and community coordinator said.

