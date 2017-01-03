› Home ›
Panthers move on
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/01/2017 - 11:37am
in
Lincoln Preparatory School moved on in the Class 1A boys basketball playoffs Tuesday as the second-seeded Panthers took a 71-56 home win over No. 15 Lake Charles College Prep. Chanse Robinson (0, above) led the Panthers with 32 points and 20 points along with five steals, three blocks and three assists.
Kae Williams added 15 points, eight rebounds, two blocks and two steals for the Panthers, who also got 14 points and two steals from Treun Ford while Tylan Dean chipped in with seven points, seven boards, three steals and three assists.
