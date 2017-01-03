› Home ›
Louisiana Tech softball to face No. 25 Ole Miss today
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/01/2017 - 11:35am
in
Leader Sports Service
OXFORD, Miss. – Louisiana Tech will play its seventh game against a Power 5 school when the Lady Techsters travel to face No. 25 Ole Miss at 6 p.m. today in a game that will be shown live on SEC Network +.
The Lad Techsters (11-5) and Rebels (12-2) meet for the 12th time ever in softball with Ole Miss leading the series 7-4, including three straight wins after last year’s 3-1 victory in Ruston.
