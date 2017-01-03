› Home ›
Bearcats bounced from playoffs
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/01/2017 - 11:34am
in
T. Scott Boatright
Bonnabel was just too big for a smaller team of Bearcats Tuesday night as the Bruins defeated Ruston High School 54-43 in Class 5A boys basketball playoffs second-round play at the RHS Boys Gym.
The game started slow, with neither team scoring for the first 2:01 when Bonnabel hit the first basket of the game.
But Ruston seemed to grab momentum as Terrance Dodson’s slam dunk second later put the Bearcats up 3-2.
Then, slowly but surely, the tables turned.
