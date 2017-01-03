  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Bearcats bounced from playoffs

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/01/2017 - 11:34am
in
T. Scott Boatright
030117 RHS Hargrove C.jpg
Leader photo by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT - A slam dunk on this play fire up the Ruston High School Bearcats and their fans early on Tuesday night, but Bonnabel dominated the boards to pull off a 54-43 Class 5A boys basketball playoff win at the RHS Boys Gym.

Bonnabel was just too big for a smaller team of Bearcats Tuesday night as the Bruins defeated Ruston High School 54-43 in Class 5A boys basketball playoffs second-round play at the RHS Boys Gym.

The game started slow, with neither team scoring for the first 2:01 when Bonnabel hit the first basket of the game.

But Ruston seemed to grab momentum as Terrance Dodson’s slam dunk second later put the Bearcats up 3-2.

Then, slowly but surely, the tables turned.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share