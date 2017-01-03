  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Diamond ’Dogs hold off Hogs

No. 20 Arkansas’ last-inning rally falls short as Tech remains undefeated
Leader Sports Service
Photo by KENNY ROBINSON - Chase Lunceford slaps a two-RBI double to right field to put Louisiana Tech on top in the bottom of the sixth inning of Louisiana Tech’s 4-3 win over No. 2 Arkansas Tuesday night.

Just in case there was any college baseball fan left who was not sure the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs were for real, the Diamond ’Dogs went out on Tuesday night and made a statement with a 4-3 victory over No. 20 Arkansas at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.

Make it 15 in a row at the Love Shack, as Louisiana Tech continues to hold the title of longest home winning streak in college baseball.

At the same time, the Bulldogs are now one of just eight teams in college baseball who remain unbeaten.

