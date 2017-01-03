› Home ›
Diamond ’Dogs hold off Hogs
No. 20 Arkansas’ last-inning rally falls short as Tech remains undefeated
Leader Sports Service
Just in case there was any college baseball fan left who was not sure the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs were for real, the Diamond ’Dogs went out on Tuesday night and made a statement with a 4-3 victory over No. 20 Arkansas at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.
Make it 15 in a row at the Love Shack, as Louisiana Tech continues to hold the title of longest home winning streak in college baseball.
At the same time, the Bulldogs are now one of just eight teams in college baseball who remain unbeaten.
