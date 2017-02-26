› Home ›
Registration for LPL community sale begins
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/28/2017 - 11:34am
Heather Small Hawley
One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.
Some of that treasure will be at the Lincoln Parish Library Community Garage Sale set to begin at 8 a.m. on April 8.
Sarah Creekmore, administrative assistant at the library, said she hopes residents will sign up to be part of the community-wide garage sale.
“Make plans to host a booth at this indoor community garage sale, hosted by the Friends of the Lincoln Parish Library,” she said.
