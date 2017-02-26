› Home ›
Pecan Villa construction
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/28/2017 - 11:32am
in
Heather Small Hawley
In early December, the construction at Pecan Villa Apartments came to a close. The completion of the building meant the introduction of new residents and new opportunities and programs to current tenants.
Tonya Dillard, property manager at Pecan Villa, said since the construction ended and she has been welcoming new residents since then.
“We finished around Dec. 8, so we now have a community room, computer lab, nurse’s station and a service coordinator’s office,” she said. “A total of 60 new rooms were added and one manager’s apartment.”
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos