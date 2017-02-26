› Home ›
Ruston Master Gardeners to hold Daffodil Seminar
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/28/2017 - 11:20am
The North Central Louisiana Master Gardeners will hold their fifth annual seminar from 8 a.m. until noon March 4 at Lomax Hall of Louisiana Tech University.
The theme for this year’s seminar is Daffodils: Bring Your Best Buds.
In addition to the featured speakers, two special events will be held:
• An informal daffodil flower show will be set up in the foyer of Lomax Hall. Everyone is encouraged to bring daffodil blooms from their gardens to be displayed.
