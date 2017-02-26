› Home ›
Schoolyard Art Brawl: A live painting competition
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/28/2017 - 11:19am
in
Leader News Service
The North Central Louisiana Arts Council recently announced a live painting competition for art teachers in Lincoln Parish.
It will be held on April 8 as part of the Ruston Makers fair in conjunction with the Rail Road Festival.
The competition will be from 11a.m. unitl noon in the parking lot of the Historic Fire Station.
This will be a one-hour competition. The public will vote on the winner by placing money into tip jars.
NCLAC will keep the voting money and each competing artist may sell their work for their own profit.
There is no entry fee.
