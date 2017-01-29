  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Harris earns C-USA honors

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/28/2017 - 11:12am
in
Leader Sports Service

In only four games over the past five days, Nate Harris picked up a win and two saves which earned the senior right-hander Conference USA Pitcher of the Week honors.

Harris, who has currently tossed 12 consecutive scoreless innings for the Bulldogs, leads Conference USA with three saves on the young season. No other pitcher in C-USA has more than one save and Harris has added a win on top of those three saves.

