New Living Words girls reach Division V championship game

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/28/2017
T. Scott Boatright

HAMMOND — Defensive domination was the name of the game Monday as the New Living Word Lady Lions cruised to a 52017 win over Family Community Christian, 52-17 in Div. V semifinals girls playoff action at the University Center.

Family Christian (13-11) was held to seven or fewer points in each quarter and shot only 12 percent from the floor.

New Living Word (21-12) was led by Jessica Onwuzulike with 16 points along with 11 rebounds while Tania Roper added 14 points and 13 rebounds.

