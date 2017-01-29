› Home ›
New Living Words girls reach Division V championship game
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/28/2017 - 11:11am
HAMMOND — Defensive domination was the name of the game Monday as the New Living Word Lady Lions cruised to a 52017 win over Family Community Christian, 52-17 in Div. V semifinals girls playoff action at the University Center.
Family Christian (13-11) was held to seven or fewer points in each quarter and shot only 12 percent from the floor.
New Living Word (21-12) was led by Jessica Onwuzulike with 16 points along with 11 rebounds while Tania Roper added 14 points and 13 rebounds.
