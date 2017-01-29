› Home ›
Cougars rally past S. Terrebonne
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/28/2017 - 11:10am
in
Leader Sports Service
The Cedar Creek Cougars (1-2) took the lead late and defeated 4A South Terrebonne 4-3 on Saturday.
The game was tied at three with Cedar Creek batting in the bottom of the fifth when Aaron Clark singled, driving in one run.
South Terrebonne scored three runs in the first inning, but Cedar Creek still managed to pull out the win.
South Terrebonne captured the lead in the first inning and held it until the bottom of the fifth.
Ethan Brunson went two-for-three at the plate to lead Cedar Creek at the plate.
