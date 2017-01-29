› Home ›
Diamond ’Dogs to host No. 24 Razorbacks
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/28/2017 - 11:08am
in
Leader Sports Service
It will be a battle of unbeatens when Louisiana Tech (7-0) and no. 24 Arkansas (6-0) meet for a two-game series that kicks off at 6 p.m. today at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.
The second game is set for 3 p.m. Wednesday.
The Bulldogs are off to their best start in school history coming off of their first road sweep since 2009 at Texas-Arlington. No Louisiana Tech team had ever started 7-0, prior to the 2017 squad, who will put that winning streak on the line on Tuesday night against Arkansas.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos