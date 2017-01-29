  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Diamond ’Dogs to host No. 24 Razorbacks

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/28/2017 - 11:08am
in
Leader Sports Service
022317 Tech Sullivan C.jpg
Casey Sullivan will get the start for Louisiana Tech tonight as the Bulldogs play host to Arkansas in a match of baseball unbeatens at J.C. Love Field. File Photo

It will be a battle of unbeatens when Louisiana Tech (7-0) and no. 24 Arkansas (6-0) meet for a two-game series that kicks off at 6 p.m. today at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.

The second game is set for 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The Bulldogs are off to their best start in school history coming off of their first road sweep since 2009 at Texas-Arlington. No Louisiana Tech team had ever started 7-0, prior to the 2017 squad, who will put that winning streak on the line on Tuesday night against Arkansas.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share