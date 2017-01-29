› Home ›
Prep boys play round two games today
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/28/2017 - 11:06am
in
T. Scott Boatright
Four out of the five area boys prep basketball teams still alive for postseason action will play host to second-round playoff games today as the march to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association championship tournament continues.
Eighth-seeded Ruston High School will play host to No. 9 Bonnabel in a regional round matchup beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the RHS Boys Gym.
