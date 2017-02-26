› Home ›
Taking care of the lawn in spring
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/28/2017 - 11:00am
in
Gary Stockton
I was driving through town last week and saw a gentleman spreading fertilizer in a lawn. I realize we hit temperatures in the 70s, but I was thinking to myself that it’s way too early to be putting out fertilizer for any of our lawn grasses.
After many years as a county extension agent I am starting to believe that there is a correlation between my telephone ringing at the office and a couple of warm sunny days.
I understand after being cooped up inside after all the cold temperatures, not that we had many cold days this year, that people want to get outside and do something.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos