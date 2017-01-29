  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Grambling hopes to hook visitors with stocked pond

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 02/27/2017 - 11:36am
Derek J. Amaya

Grambling’s residents will have the opportunity to catch catfish and rainbow trout at the Grambling City Park within the next six months.

The state Wildlife and Fisheries department will stock the park’s pond by late summer, said Mark Blake, Grambling’s director of public works.

As a part of stocking the fish, Wildlife and Fisheries will host a get-out-and-fish program that teaches any resident how to fish.

“It was a good idea for us to go this route,” Blake said. “We’ve sent a contract back to get the first stock of fish for September.”

