Club News: Littera Club
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 02/27/2017 - 11:34am
The Littera Club of Ruston enjoyed an elegant Christmas 2016 luncheon at the beautifully decorated home of President Carolyn Russell on Dec. 7. A gourmet meal of chicken cordon bleu with dressing, cranberry salad, green beans, rolls and a dessert of angel pecan pie was prepared by Littera member Erma Hudson. Carolyn, Mary Ayres, and Mary Alice Moore helped serve the food along with tea and coffee. There was no business meeting, just a lovely social time. Party favors were Christmas mugs filled with candy.
