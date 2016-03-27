  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Club News: Littera Club

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 02/27/2017 - 11:34am
Submitted photos • Top: Erma Hudson, Carolyn Russell, Mary Ayres, and Mary Alice Moore hosting the 2016 Littera Club Christmas Luncheon. Bottom: Laurie James speaks to The Littera Club in February about her involvement with Goodwill Lunching, an organization which helps children have their own books.

The Littera Club of Ruston enjoyed an elegant Christmas 2016 luncheon at the beautifully decorated home of President Carolyn Russell on Dec. 7. A gourmet meal of chicken cordon bleu with dressing, cranberry salad, green beans, rolls and a dessert of angel pecan pie was prepared by Littera member Erma Hudson. Carolyn, Mary Ayres, and Mary Alice Moore helped serve the food along with tea and coffee. There was no business meeting, just a lovely social time. Party favors were Christmas mugs filled with candy.

