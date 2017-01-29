› Home ›
Mount Olive Christian School Exhibition at the Dixie Center for the Arts
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 02/27/2017 - 11:31am
in
Leader News Service
The North Central Louisiana Arts Council is pleased to announce an exhibit of works by the Mount Olive Christian School art students.
The exhibition runs now through May 1. Ages of students represented range from Kindergarten to High School Senior. Under the tutelage of Bonnie Ferguson, multiple art making techniques are exhibited.
The students have worked for three weeks preparing for this exhibition and the techniques displayed are drawing, print making, ink resist, water soluble oil pastel, ink and brush, water color, and mixed media.
