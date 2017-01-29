› Home ›
Grambling projects will benefit area
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 02/27/2017 - 11:30am
in
Rck Hohlt
Grambling is on the move and it’s for the better for its citizens.
Several city projects are currently becoming a reality with many of the projects expected to be completed within in the next several months.
They include renovations at the park, adding fish to the pond, a community garden and the Safe Routes to School program.
All of these initiatives are part of the city’s plan to create a better quality of life for its citizens.
