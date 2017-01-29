› Home ›
On child crime and punishment
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 02/27/2017 - 11:29am
Randy Rogers
My late brother Jimmy and I were talking on the phone one day and we got on the subject of spanking, or “whuppins”, as we called them in the South. We both agreed that in our house you quickly learned the difference between being whupped and being spanked. It was easy: Daddy whupped. Mama spanked.
