Diamond ’Dogs remain unbeaten at 7-0
Mon, 02/27/2017
ARLINGTON, Texas — On Sunday afternoon at Clay Gould Ballpark, Louisiana Tech moved to 7-0 on the season for the first time in program history with a 6-4 win over the University of Texas-Arlington in Arlington, Texas.
Three Bulldogs, Brent Diaz, Dalton Skelton and Sean Ullrich all registered at least three hits in the victory that saw the Bulldogs come up with some late innings magic for the fourth consecutive game.
