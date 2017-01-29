  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Diamond ’Dogs remain unbeaten at 7-0

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 02/27/2017 - 11:25am
Leader Sports Service
022717 Tech Robinson C.jpg
Photo by KEN ROBERTSON Louisiana Tech’s Mason Robison slides into home plate to score the go-ahead run in the 11th Sunday as the Bulldogs defeated Texas-Arlington.

ARLINGTON, Texas — On Sunday afternoon at Clay Gould Ballpark, Louisiana Tech moved to 7-0 on the season for the first time in program history with a 6-4 win over the University of Texas-Arlington in Arlington, Texas.

Three Bulldogs, Brent Diaz, Dalton Skelton and Sean Ullrich all registered at least three hits in the victory that saw the Bulldogs come up with some late innings magic for the fourth consecutive game.

