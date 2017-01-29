  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech golfers set for tourney

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 02/27/2017 - 11:23am
Louisiana Tech’s golf team is set to travel to the southern half of the state to compete in the 2017 ULL Classic today and Tuesday at Oakbourne Country Club in Lafayette, Louisiana.

The 54-hole tournament began with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. this morning, while the second round will begin immediately following the conclusion of the first this afternoon.

The final round of golf is slated to begin at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

