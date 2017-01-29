  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
GSU women win at UAPB

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 02/26/2017 - 1:05am
Leader Sports Service
Jazmin Boyd led the way with 24 points as Grambling State took a 68-58 road win over the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff Saturday at H.O. Clemmons Arena. Monisha Neal added 12 points for the Lady Tigers, who got a double-double from Shakyla Hill with 11 points and 13 rebounds along with five assists and four steals. GSU remains atop the Southwestern Athletic Conference at 13-12 overall and 11-3 in the SWAC. Next up for the Lady Tigers is a road game at Mississippi Valley State starting at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

