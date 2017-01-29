  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

G-Men take down Golden Lions, 78-58

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 02/26/2017 - 1:03am
in
Leader Sports Service
020717 GSU Ugba C.jpg
Avery Ugba (with ball) lead Grambling State with 24 points in Saturday’s Southwestern Athletic Conference 78-58 victory at the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Averyl Ugba scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Ervin Mitchell scored 17 and Grambling beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 78-58 on Saturday night.

Remond Brown added 12 points and Nigel Ribeiro 10 for Grambling (13-15, 8-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Ugba also had three of the Tigers’ 10 steals leading to UAPB’s 22 turnovers.

The Tigers scored the first eight points of the game, never trailed and led by as many as 23 in the second half.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share