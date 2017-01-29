› Home ›
G-Men take down Golden Lions, 78-58
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 02/26/2017 - 1:03am
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Averyl Ugba scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Ervin Mitchell scored 17 and Grambling beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 78-58 on Saturday night.
Remond Brown added 12 points and Nigel Ribeiro 10 for Grambling (13-15, 8-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference).
Ugba also had three of the Tigers’ 10 steals leading to UAPB’s 22 turnovers.
The Tigers scored the first eight points of the game, never trailed and led by as many as 23 in the second half.
