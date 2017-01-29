  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Henderson has made right choice

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 02/26/2017 - 12:57am
O.K. Davis
Scanning over various sports topics on this last Sunday in February:

MOVING UP: Carlos Henderson knew he was making the right decision shortly after Louisiana Tech University ended its 2016 season.

The New Orleans native decided to forego his 2017 senior campaign and apply for the NFL Draft.

Good thing, because the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year and Special Teams’ Player of the Year in 2016 is moving up among wide receivers and is projected as high as a late second round pick by various draft evaluators.

