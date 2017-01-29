› Home ›
Simsboro shoots down Rockets, 92-45, in Class B
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 02/25/2017 - 11:57pm
Derek J. Amaya
SIMSBORO — The Simsboro High School Tigers started off the 2017 Class B boys basketball playoffs with a dominating performance.
Junior Deonte Levingston led the Tigers with 21 points as the Tigers defeated the Holden High School Rockets 92-45 Friday in Simsboro.
“I was proud of how unselfish we were and we played real hard,” said Simsboro head coach Josh Brown.
Levingston scored the first 10 points that saw the Tigers lead 17-6 after the opening quarter.
