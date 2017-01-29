  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Bearcats’ Tompkins signs to play golf at Millsaps

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 02/25/2017 - 11:55pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
022717 RHS Tomkins C.jpg
Leader photo by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT - Ruston High School golfer Evan Tompkins, second from right, was flanked by (from left to right) sister Sarah Tompkins, mother Pam Tompkins and father John Tompkins as he signed a scholarship Thursday to play collegiately for Millsaps College.

Ruston High School senior Evan Tompkins has parlayed his ability on the links to play on the collegiate level after signing a national letter of intent on Thursday to join the Millsaps College golf team.

Tompkins said heading to Jackson, Mississippi, to play golf for the Majors was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.

“When I went over and toured I enjoyed the school and the golf coach was very nice,” Tompkins said. “I loved the campus overall. The whole experience was great.

“Getting to go school and play golf is going to be great. I love the fact I have this opportunity.”

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share