Bearcats’ Tompkins signs to play golf at Millsaps
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 02/25/2017 - 11:55pm
T. Scott Boatright
Ruston High School senior Evan Tompkins has parlayed his ability on the links to play on the collegiate level after signing a national letter of intent on Thursday to join the Millsaps College golf team.
Tompkins said heading to Jackson, Mississippi, to play golf for the Majors was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.
“When I went over and toured I enjoyed the school and the golf coach was very nice,” Tompkins said. “I loved the campus overall. The whole experience was great.
“Getting to go school and play golf is going to be great. I love the fact I have this opportunity.”
